Newborn baby found dead in abandoned well at Mettuvavi in Coimbatore district

October 28, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The body of a few-day-old male baby was retrieved from an abandoned well at Mettuvavi village in Negamam limits on Friday. The police acted on a complaint from locals about foul smell emanating from the well, and found the baby’s body in a gunny bag. The police held inquiries with the baby’s mother and learnt that she was a divorcee and that the child was born out of an illicit relationship with a youth in her locality. The police sent the baby’s body to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Further action will be taken based on the autopsy report, police sources said. The Negamam police have registered a case under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code.

Accused ends life hours before verdict

A man in his early forties, who was an accused in a sexual assault case, reportedly ended his life at his house at Sri Ram Nagar in Podanur hours before delivery of verdict in a special court. The deceased, identified as M. Raju, was arrested by the Selvapuram police for assaulting a minor girl in 2019, and had later come out of prison on conditional bail. The Podanur police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Two house break-ins reported in Singanallur limits

Two incidents of house break-ins have been reported at Neelikonampalayam in Singanallur limits. Unidentified persons had reportedly broken open the locked house of Ramanathan (58), and decamped with cash amounting to ₹ 32,000 and gold ornaments. In another break-in case, intruders had stolen ₹ 50,000 and three soveriegn gold jewellery from the house of Govindaraj (31). The Singanallur police have registered cases based on their complaints.

Gold jewellery found in ambulance

The Vadavalli police are investigating into the presence of 19 soveriegn gold jewellery in an ambulance that was regularly stationed at Mullai Nagar along Marudhamalai Road. The driver of the ambulance, which was stationed at the spot to meet emergency situations, had handed over to the police the jewellery he had found while cleaning the vehicle.

