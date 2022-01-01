New Year revelry low key in Salem

New Year celebrations were conducted in a low key manner in Salem at the stroke of midnight on Saturday. One person died in a road accident here.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shaktivel (31) from Omalur here. Shaktivel was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with his friend Arul on Friday night. The vehicle hit a truck near Kuranguchavadi and Sakthivel died on the spot. Arul was rushed to the Government Hospital.

Strict measures were implemented by the police to prevent reckless driving and revelry on New Year’s eve. Flyovers were barricaded and police personnel were deployed at important junctions. Deputy Police Commissioner M. Madasamy along with police personnel cut cake at the Five Roads junction at the stroke of midnight. Special prayers and pujas were held at temples and churches.