New Year celebrations banned in public places in Salem, Dharmapuri

Salem/Dharmapuri

30 December 2021 19:21 IST

The City Police have banned New Year celebrations in public places and directed bars not to function after 11 p.m. on Friday.

A release said that due to COVID-19 and in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant, New Year celebrations were banned in hotels, restaurants, lodges, roads and in public places on Friday night.

Advertising

Advertising

The release said that vehicles will be banned from 11 p.m. on December 31 to 4 a.m. on January 1 on the flyovers, Chennai Silks to Ramakrishna Road, Saradha College Road, Four Road Junction to New Bus Stand, and Five Road Junction to Kuranguchavadi on Omalur Main Road. The release said that 24 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at 12 places will monitor vehicles and action will be taken against violators.

Persons, who are found driving vehicles in an inebriated condition or found driving at high speed would be arrested and their vehicles seized, the release warned and asked people to celebrate New Year at their homes.

The Dharmapuri district police have warned against New Year revelry in view of the ongoing pandemic.

According to a police release, revellers are warned against assembling to ring in the New Year. Police have banned cake cutting, bursting of fire crackers, bike racing and any form of gathering or assembly on New Year’s eve and to the countdown to the New Year on the midnight of December 31. Vehicles violating the ban shall be seized. Police have urged public to take precautions and to ring in the New Year from the safe confines of their homes.