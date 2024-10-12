GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New world order necessitates upskilling, reskilling: AICTE Chairman

Published - October 12, 2024 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education, handing over degree certificate to a candidate during the graduation ceremony of Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology (SKCET) in Coimbatore on Saturday. To his right is S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson and Managing Trustee, Sri Krishna Institutions.

T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education, handing over degree certificate to a candidate during the graduation ceremony of Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology (SKCET) in Coimbatore on Saturday. To his right is S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson and Managing Trustee, Sri Krishna Institutions. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The new world order has necessitated constant upskilling and reskilling for sustenance in career owing to the disruption caused by Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI, T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Irrespective of the stream of study, being abreast of the latest in digital transformations was essential to remain relevant (in job market), Prof. Sitharam said, addressing the graduation ceremony of Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology.

Of the 1235 graduands, 1,099 candidates received their undergraduate degrees and the rest post-graduate degrees. Thirty-four rank holders were also honoured.

Calling for effective adaptation on the part of the students to the changing scenario and urging them to shed fear of failure, the AICTE Chairman also oriented the graduands on emerging and future prospects in Prompt Engineering, and the conducive environment for success of start-ups.

Prof. Sitharam, while emphasising on innovation, said the AICTE was keen on funding the expenses of students towards acquiring patents and copyrights.

S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson and Managing Trustee, Sri Krishna Institutions, presided over the function. K. Adithya Managing Trustee, and K. Sundararaman Chief Executive Officer, also took part.

K. Porkumaran, Principal, presented the Graduation Day report.

