New West Zone IG assumes office

Coimbatore

25 February 2021 00:19 IST

R. Dhinakaran, a 1998 batch IPS officer who had earlier served as the Superintendent of Police of Coimbatore district, assumed office as the Inspector General of Police – West Zone here on Wednesday.

Mr. Dhinakaran told media persons that priority would be given to redress of grievances of the public at the earliest, cracking down on illegal activities, ensuring strict action against perpetrators of crime and ensuring the smooth conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections in all the eight districts in West Zone. Vehicle checks would begin in the districts after the election dates are announced, Mr. Dhinakaran said.

Mr. Dhinakaran served as the Superintendent of Police of the composite Coimbatore district from 2002 to 2005. Prior to taking charge as the Inspector General of Police – West Zone, he was serving as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) South, Greater Chennai.

He has received the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2013 and the Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Public Service in 2019.