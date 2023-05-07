New water scheme for Yercaud inaugurated

May 07, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Salem

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Sunday inaugurated a new water scheme, implemented at a cost of ₹10.77 crore, for Yercaud residents.

The Yercaud Panchayat Union officials said the administrative sanction for the scheme was issued in January last year. Works started immediately and were completed in 17 months.

Under this scheme, residents of Yercaud, Kovilmedu, Kundur, Theppakadu, Kasikkal, Murugan Nagar, Jerinakadu, and Ondikadai that come under the Yercaud Panchayat Union, will benefit. It is funded under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the works were carried out by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

For this scheme, six open wells were dug near Yercaud lake. Water is pumped from these wells to a ground-level water tank of 1.65 lakh litres capacity. After purification, water will be supplied to the overhead water tanks for distribution to the residents. Over 11,000 people will benefit from this scheme, officials added.

The Minister said the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board was formed by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 1971. Through this board, protected water and underground drainage works are being implemented.

In the past, groundwater was drawn and supplied. Now, across Tamil Nadu, protected drinking water is distributed through combined drinking water schemes. It is important to provide water for people residing in Yercaud. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, in the past two years, works have taken place across the State at a cost of ₹18,600 crore, he said.