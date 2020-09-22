New wall could block the path of elephants: Conservationists

UDHAGAMANDALAM

A revetment wall being built along a stretch of the national highway between Burliar and Coonoor near Marapallam could threaten the movement of elephants up the Coonoor ghat, conservationists warn.

The wall is being built along 40 metres of the road to strengthen the slope and prevent landslips from washing away the road. It is being constructed precisely at the location that a herd of elephants moving on the Kallar corridor usually uses as a crossing point to get to a water source near Vadugan Thottam village, a few kilometres away from Burliar.

Conservationists and wildlife biologists familiar with the herd said the elephants climbed up the Coonoor ghat from Kallar and Burliar and used the relatively gentle gradient near Marapallam to cross the road and get to patches of habitat where they could find food seasonally.

Nilgiris-based conservationist N. Mohanraj said “A small number of elephants use the Coonoor slopes for foraging. The vegetation is very good for elephants with mixed evergreen forests and plenty of water. Cutting of road sides causes much difficulty for elephants to cross and it is important that these crossing points are left for elephants to use”.

The stretch of the highway where the work has begun has a signage that clearly indicates it is a point used by elephants to cross the road. Experts point out that if this crucial stretch used by elephants is blocked, they would not be able to access habitats near Coonoor town. The elephants make their way up to Runnymede railway station via Vadugan Thottam each year in search of food and water. Experts fear that the new revetment wall will block access to these areas.

When contacted, a top official from the highways department said the concern raised by conservationists had been taken into account and a spot-inspection was conducted. “The wall will be built with a gap of 20-feet that will allow elephants to cross. The wall will not impede their movement, but it is absolutely necessary [to build it] as it is a landslip-prone zone, and a landslip could completely wash away the road without the wall,” the official said.