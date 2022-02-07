New vehicles for city police

Coimbatore

07 February 2022 00:39 IST

The Coimbatore City Police will soon get new patrol vehicles with advanced features to improve patrolling in the city.

Police sources said on Sunday that 17 sport utility vehicles, painted in red colour, contained features such as Global Positioning System facilities that could be connected with the city police control room and disc brakes in front wheels for better control.

The vehicles were parked on the Police Recruits School grounds on Avinashi Road.

City Commissioner of Police Pradip Kumar would hand over the new vehicles to all the police stations of the Coimbatore City Police on Monday after the registration process was completed, the police sources added.