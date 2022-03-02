New variety cassava introduced in Salem

Farmers given the new varieties of cassava stems near Gangavalli in Salem.

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Department of Horticulture here have introduced a new cassava variety ‘Sree Raksha’, which is resistant to mosaic disease.

The Institute in 2021 developed a cassava variety which is resistant to mosaic disease, a commonly found disease among tapioca plants here. According to scientists, the Sree Raksha has been initially introduced in short numbers in Salem as tapioca cultivation is extensively done in Salem, Namakkal, Erode districts.

R. Muthuraj, Principal Scientist, said the Sree Raksha variety is not only resistant to cassava mosaic disease, but also provides high yield and contains high starch.

Mr. Muthuraj said the new variety could provide 45 tonnes per hectare and has starch content of 28%. He added that 500 stems have been distributed for farmers initially and it could be cultivated on 1.5 to two acres. More stems would be distributed to farmers in future.

The harvest of a high yielding variety ‘Sree Athulya’ was also done here recently. The variety provides yield of 39 tonnes per hectare and starch of 34.8%. According to scientists, the cultivation period of the variety is 9-10 months.