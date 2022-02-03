New turmeric started arriving at regulated markets in Erode

With turmeric harvesting commencing, new turmeric has started to arrive at the regulated markets in Erode district.

Officials at the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said the crop was cultivated on about 15,000 acres in the Kalingarayan ayacut areas in Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi blocks while it was also cultivated in areas where permanent water source was available for the 10-month crop. The crop was cultivated in June-July and harvesting started in February-March every year, they added.

Farmers bring their produce to the regulated markets in Erode and Perundurai, Agricultural Producers Cooperative Marketing Societies at Karungalpalayam in Erode and at Gobichettipalayam and also to the Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association (Erode Manjal Vanigarkal Matrum Kidangu Urimaiyalargal Sangam) where it is auctioned. Due to COVID-19 in the last two years, the demand for turmeric increased and the bulb variety was auctioned for ₹9,800 a quintal.

Since the harvesting season began, the arrival of turmeric started to increase every day at the regulated markets. On Thursday, at the Erode Regulated Market, finger variety was auctioned between ₹6,059 and ₹8,659 a quintal, while bulb variety was auctioned between ₹5,269 and ₹7,799 a quintal. Old turmeric that was stocked in godowns was also brought to the markets and was auctioned. Traders said price movement was expected to be less than ₹8,500 a quintal in the coming weeks and wanted high curcumin turmeric seeds distributed to farmers for better price. “Turmeric grown in the district has curcumin content in the range 2.5% to 4.5% and if we need to compete at national and global market, we need high curcumin content,” said Dheerajlal, an exporter.

An office-bearer at the association said farmers and traders expected the new research center for turmeric at Bhavanisagar to come out with high yielding varieties with high curcumin content so that global markets could be tapped. Also, farmers were asked not to stock their produce for long, waiting for an increase in the prices, he added.