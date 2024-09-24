New trains, extension of services to be considered after completion of infrastructure work, Mettupalayam rail users assured

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

COIMBATORE: The Railways has assured train users in Mettupalayam that proposals for operation of new trains and extension of existing services, will be examined once the infrastructure to handle more trains and rake maintenance is augmented.

In a reply to a petition containing various demands submitted gy Mettupalayam Taluykka Pothu Thozhilalar Sangam, the Salem Divisional Railway authorities have said various infrastructure and yard remodelling works have been proposed at Mettupalayam, Podanur Junction and other stations over Coimbatore region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reply letter stated that the site for installing ATM facilities has been identified and that a tender will be called at the earliest.

Due to the ongoing Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS)-related works, some platform lights were temporarily removed and will be reinstalled after the completion of civil works. In addition, a number of streetlights, floodlights, platform lights, 4-foot LED fittings, and recess-mounted LED fittings will be providedunder the ABSS-Electrical arrangements, the letter assured.

The demands of the Sangam included operation of two additional to-and-fro Memu Services between Mettupalayam and Coimbatore Junction/ Pothanur Station to cater to the huge crowds of passengers; conversion of weekly/bi-weekly services of the trains to Tirunelveli and Tuticorin to daily services in view of the rising patronage; extension of the Pollachi-Coimbatore Passenger service to Mettupalayam in the morning (7.40 a.m. from Coimbatore); restoration of the Mettupalayam-Shoranur service; Double-lining the Coimbatore North-Mettupalayam stretch; operation of trains to destinations in kerala from Mettupalayam after departure of the Nilgiris Express at 9.20 p.m.; construction of rail overbridge at Shanthi Nagar; and laying of an additional track at Mettupalayam station to pave way for scaling up services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.