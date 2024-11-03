GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New traffic islands on Trichy Road in Coimbatore could be risky, warn motorists

Updated - November 03, 2024 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
Two-wheelers are at greater risk of accidents while driving, said a motorist.

Two-wheelers are at greater risk of accidents while driving, said a motorist. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The State Highways Department, on a trial basis, has constructed traffic islands at a couple of locations on Trichy Road in Coimbatore, to make it easier for vehicles to manoeuvre u-turns at these points.

Motorists, however, are of the view that these islands could lead to accidents.

An official of the Department told The Hindu that the works are yet to be completed on the newly constructed islands at three locations on Trichy Road. To caution road users, reflective stickers, balusters, and zebra crossing marks will be installed. The official said the road width of seven metres is maintained by ensuring gradual widening of the left side.

Suresh, a motorist who uses the road regularly, said vehicles moving near the median need to shift suddenly to the left side at these points, while vehicles moving on the right side of the road and wanting to take a U-turn will make a turn. Further, the height of the traffic islands is less and is not visible from a distance. Two-wheelers are at greater risk of accidents while driving on the highway road, especially at night, he said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said speed restrictions are minimal on national highway roads and people passing by or travelling to Coimbatore city from other places will not be aware of these structures. The islands are constructed only on a trial basis and the motorists find them risky. Temporary barricades can be placed to enable vehicles to take a U-turn if needed. Or vehicles should be guided with barricades or balusters to move left from a distance and caution boards should be placed, he said.

Published - November 03, 2024 06:12 pm IST

