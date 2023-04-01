HamberMenu
New traffic booth inaugurated in Coimbatore

April 01, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City, V. Balakrishnan, inaugurating a new traffic booth at the Oppanakkara Street - Raja Street junction on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A new traffic booth became functional on Saturday at the Oppanakara Street - Raja Street junction, the busiest location in the city.

Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan inaugurated the booth which has been a long-felt need for thousands of customers visiting the commercial area. Located close to a number of commercial establishments, the booth, which is equipped with CCTV cameras and other gadgets, is meant to boost the visibility of field police force in the high footfall area.

Since round-the-clock policing is required at that point, the booth will also be a temporary shelter for policemen who control traffic in extreme weather conditions, according to a field-level officer.

