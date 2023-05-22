New Tiruppur Collector assumes charge

May 22, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

: T. Christuraj assumed charge as the new Collector of Tiruppur district on Monday.

Mr. Christuraj was earlier Commissioner of Salem City Corporation.

Former Collector S. Vineeth was transferred and posted as Director-Welfare of the Differently-Abled Persons Department.

Upon assuming charge as the 11th Collector of the district, Mr. Christuraj said the directive of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for ensuring the reach of welfare schemes in rural parts will be fulfilled.

All developmental projects would be accorded a thrust with the support of Ministers and other elected representatives, he said.