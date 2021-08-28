New timings for vaccination centres in Tiruppur

Tiuppur

28 August 2021 00:44 IST

The Health Department on Friday announced new timings and list of beneficiaries to be prioritised at the government COVID-19 vaccination centres in Tiruppur district.

As per a circular from the Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur), K. Jegadeesh Kumar, the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, will have a 24x7 vaccination centre that will be open for the general public for both the doses of the vaccines.

The vaccination centres operating at block primary health centres, upgraded primary health centres, taluk government hospitals and the T.S.K. Urban Primary Health Centre in Corporation limits will be open only for second dose of vaccines to pregnant women, lactating mothers and differently abled beneficiaries. These will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials said that these centres would function in addition to the existing vaccination drive conducted on the basis of electoral roll in the district.