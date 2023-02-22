ADVERTISEMENT

New technology to treat Parkinson’s disease inaugurated at hospital in Coimbatore

February 22, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India, inaugurated magnetic resonance guided focused ultrasound surgery (MRgFUS) technology at a private hospital here recently.

The technology approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for treatment of essential tremors and tremor dominant Parkinson’s disease, had the potential to change the way movement disorders were being treated, said a press release.

Tremors were treated with various medications without significant benefit.

According to K. Madeswaran, Chairman and Managing Director of Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital, MRgFUS provided an incision-less treatment option for tremor-dominant Parkinson’s patients who do not respond to medications.

