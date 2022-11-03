New steam loco for NMR to be inducted for passenger use by year end

The new high speed diesel oil-fired steam locomotive for NMR.

The ‘X’ Class steam locomotive, the first indigenous high-speed diesel (HSD) oil-fired steam locomotive, for the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) will be inducted for passenger use before the end of this year, according to the Salem Division of the Southern Railway.

The ‘X’ Class engine, costing around ₹9.3 crore, arrived in Mettupalayam on October 7. .

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Salem Division, P. Sivalingam told The Hindu that over four trials were held — with and without loads — till November 1. . “Further trials have not been planned for the locomotive as no major snags were reported so far. Reports claiming of bursts or leaks during the trial are not true,” he said.