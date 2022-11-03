New steam loco for NMR to be inducted for passenger use by year end

The Hindu Bureau
November 03, 2022 17:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The new high speed diesel oil-fired steam locomotive for NMR.

The ‘X’ Class steam locomotive, the first indigenous high-speed diesel (HSD) oil-fired steam locomotive, for the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) will be inducted for passenger use before the end of this year, according to the Salem Division of the Southern Railway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘X’ Class engine, costing around ₹9.3 crore, arrived in Mettupalayam on October 7. .

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Salem Division, P. Sivalingam told The Hindu that over four trials were held — with and without loads — till November 1. . “Further trials have not been planned for the locomotive as no major snags were reported so far. Reports claiming of bursts or leaks during the trial are not true,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
railway

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app