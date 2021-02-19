New SP takes charge in the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

19 February 2021 23:26 IST

R. Pandiarajan, assumed charge as Nilgiris district superintendent of police on Friday.

Mr. Pandiarajan, who was formerly serving as Karur SP and was later transferred to the Commercial Crimes investigation wing, CID, Chennai, replaces the outgoing SP, V. Sasi Mohan, who has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Pandiarajan promised to work towards ensuring the safety of women and children in the Nilgiris and also to push for better traffic safety in the district.