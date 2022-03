Saroj Kumar Thakur | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

March 24, 2022 20:48 IST

Saroj Kumar Thakur took charge as the Superintendent of Police of Krishnagiri on Thursday. He succeeds E. Sai Charan Tejaswi who was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Namakkal. Mr. Saroj Kumar Thakur was earlier the SP, Namakkal, before holding postings in cyber crime, and vigilance.