New SP takes charge in Krishnagiri
Saroj Kumar Thakur took charge as the Superintendent of Police of Krishnagiri on Thursday. He succeeds E. Sai Charan Tejaswi who was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Namakkal. Mr. Saroj Kumar Thakur was earlier the SP, Namakkal, before holding postings in cyber crime, and vigilance.
