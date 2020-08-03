New shutters in place at KRP reservoir

KRISHNAGIRI

03 August 2020 22:34 IST

The new shutters of KRP Dam were downed here on Monday to enable the reservoir fill to capacity during monsoon. The shutters were closed for the first time in three years, as one of the eight shutters breached due to corrosion in 2017, and it had to be replaced along with the others that were also found to be weak.

While the first shutter was replaced at ₹3 crore in a year since the breach, the works to replace the others began last year. The works were carried out at ₹20.43 crore, with funds from the World Bank under its Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project.

The breach in the first shutter had led to 1 tmc of water draining out. The storage level was reduced from the full reservoir level of 52 feet to 30 ft in order to facilitate the works.

Superintending Engineer of the Public Works Department Asokan and his team inspected the completed works on Monday.