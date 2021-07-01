New service

Flipkart has launched its grocery service in Coimbatore and opened its first fulfilment centre here to meet the demands from the region.

According to a press release, the new facility is spread over more than 1.2 lakh sq.ft and will provide direct employment to nearly 1,200 people. Initially, only a part of the facility will be used, employing about 500 persons. Nearly 90 % of the total workforce here will be women. It has set up a creche facility at the centre and will provide transportation and food to the employees.

This will be Flipkart’s second grocery facility in Tamil Nadu, after Chennai, and ninth in the South.

Neeraj Mittal, the IT Secretary of Tamil Nadu, said, “Flipkart’s newly opened facility in Coimbatore will drive economic growth for the local ecosystem while digitally upskilling the employees. The IT department will continue to provide support to emerging IT-based businesses and create conductive policies for their growth.”

Rajneesh Kumar, Senior Vice-President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, said, “Coimbatore, while being an economic centre, also offers a strategic location to serve nearby regions efficiently.”

Focus

Amazon Prime is seeing a lot of customers from the tier-two towns and cities in the State using its services.

According to a press release, Tamil Nadu is a critical locale for Amazon.in and the e-commerce portal has more than 53,000 sellers from the State. It has seven fulfilment centres in the State, with more than 30,17,000 cubic feet storage space.

Amazon.in also has two sort centres in Tamil Nadu, with nearly 80,000 sq.ft of processing area.

Appeal

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has appealed to the State government to permit all industries in the district to function with 100 % workforce. Businesses that are not yet permitted to open retail shops should be allowed to do so and public transport service should re-start with 50 % occupancy, it said in a press release.

Objection

The CITU Banian Workers Union in Tiruppur has objected to companies deducting amount from the salaries of workers the cost of the vaccination.

The union said in a press release that exporting units are permitted to operate with 100% workers and the others with 33% workforce. The government has asked the industries to ensure that workers are vaccinated within a month.

However, some units are deducting amount from the wages of the workers to vaccinate them. Several industries across the State are vaccinating the workers free of cost and the garment companies in Tiruppur should also do so, it said.