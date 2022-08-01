New Registrar for Periyar University
R. Balagurunathan, Head, Department of Microbiology, has been appointed as the new Registrar of Periyar University with full additional charge on Monday. He assumed the office on Monday.
Recently, the Periyar University in-charge, D. Gopi, was arrested for sexually harassing a student and he was placed under suspension.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.