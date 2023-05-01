HamberMenu
New Principal of Sainik School, Amaravathinagar, assumes office

May 01, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Captain K. Manikandan

Captain K. Manikandan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Captain K. Manikandan assumed office as Principal of Sainik School at Amaravathinagar here on Monday. He was given a Guard of Honour by NCC cadets.

Commissioned in the Indian Navy on January 10, 2005, the officer belonging to Tamil Nadu had served as Senior Education Officer at INS Tir and INS Chilka, Student Officer at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Senior Staff Officer (Education) at Headquarters Eastern Naval Command. Prior to assuming office here, the officer was appointed as Registrar at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

For his dedicated contribution and distinguished service, Capt. Manikandan was awarded the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief commendation and the Chief of Naval Staff commendation in 2006 and 2018 respectively.

