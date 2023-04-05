New president for advertising club in Coimbatore

April 05, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

Senior Manager (Marketing) of a news agency Rajesh Nair took over as the president of The Advertising Club, Coimbatore, recently. Mr. Nair outlined the programmes for the forthcoming year, which would include several knowledge-sharing sessions.

According to a press release, Vice President (Marketing, Advertising Sales) of the same news agency, Varghese Chandy, spoke on the changing media trends and how recent advances in search engines and apps would change the way creatives will be done in the future.