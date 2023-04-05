HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New president for advertising club in Coimbatore

April 05, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Manager (Marketing) of a news agency Rajesh Nair took over as the president of The Advertising Club, Coimbatore, recently. Mr. Nair outlined the programmes for the forthcoming year, which would include several knowledge-sharing sessions.

According to a press release, Vice President (Marketing, Advertising Sales) of the same news agency, Varghese Chandy, spoke on the changing media trends and how recent advances in search engines and apps would change the way creatives will be done in the future.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.