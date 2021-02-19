New Police Commissioner assumes office

Santosh Kumar.

Salem

19 February 2021 22:46 IST

Santosh Kumar assumed office as the new City Police Commissioner for Salem on Friday. Mr. Santosh Kumar took over from T. Senthil Kumar here. Mr. Santosh previously served as Inspector General of Police, Administration, Chennai. Mr. Senthil Kumar has been appointed Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) with Greater Chennai Police. Mr. Santosh said stern action would be taken against rowdies and all measures would be taken to reduce crimes.

