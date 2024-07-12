New Police Commissioner assumes office in Salem

Praveen Kumar Abhinapu assumed office as the new Police Commissioner for Salem city on Friday. He replaced B. Vijayakumar, who was transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Armed Police, Chennai. Prior to assuming office, he served as Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.