New Police Commissioner assumes office in Salem

Published - July 12, 2024 07:29 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Praveen Kumar Abhinapu | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Praveen Kumar Abhinapu assumed office as the new Police Commissioner for Salem city on Friday. He replaced B. Vijayakumar, who was transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Armed Police, Chennai. Prior to assuming office, he served as Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City.

