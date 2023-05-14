ADVERTISEMENT

New pet care facility opened in Coimbatore

May 14, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Pets 101, a pet management company, has opened a care centre at Sai Baba Colony in Coimbatore. Arunodaya Reddy, the firm’s founder and CEO, claimed that there were not many centres in Coimbatore that provide quality care for pets. “Many pet parents, especially of poodles, Shih Tzus and huskies were not able to identify good grooming centres and travel to Chennai for the service”. Pets 101 aims to cater to these owners. It has a pet store, a grooming studio that will be open from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., a daycare for four dogs that functions from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday, and an overnight facility for smaller breeds. Soon, a cafe will also be opened, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US