HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New pet care facility opened in Coimbatore

May 14, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Pets 101, a pet management company, has opened a care centre at Sai Baba Colony in Coimbatore. Arunodaya Reddy, the firm’s founder and CEO, claimed that there were not many centres in Coimbatore that provide quality care for pets. “Many pet parents, especially of poodles, Shih Tzus and huskies were not able to identify good grooming centres and travel to Chennai for the service”. Pets 101 aims to cater to these owners. It has a pet store, a grooming studio that will be open from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., a daycare for four dogs that functions from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday, and an overnight facility for smaller breeds. Soon, a cafe will also be opened, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.