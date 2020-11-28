New passport officer takes charge

COIMBATORE

28 November 2020 00:22 IST

K. Palravindran took charge as the new Passport Officer at the Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore on Thursday. A release on Friday said that the former Passport Officer (Coimbatore) G. Sivakumar relinquished his charge on Thursday and Mr. Palravindran took charge in the afternoon. Located on Avinashi Road, the Regional Passport Office caters to six districts namely Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Salem, Erode and Namakkal.

Advertising

Advertising