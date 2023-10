October 03, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Sathish K.S. took charge as the Passport Officer of the Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore, on Tuesday. A release said Mr. Sathish took charge on deputation, in pursuance of the order of the Ministry of External Affairs, Passport Seva Programme Division, New Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT