New park to come up near Yercaud lake

Preparations in full swing for Yercaud Summer Festival

The Horticulture Department has begun works to set up a new park near the Yercaud lake for the upcoming Summer Festival in the hill station.

According to official sources, the department is readying about 3 acres of land under its control near the lake to set up new attractions for the tourists.

The existing trees on the land would be retained and new ornamental varieties would be planted. The park is expected to be readied for the Summer Festival.

The department already maintains six parks- Anna park, Lake park, Rose Garden, Government Botanical Garden I and II and Genetic Heritage Garden.

Meanwhile, works are under way for the flower show at these parks.

According to officials, about 10,000-12,000 flower pots will be on display at the Government Botanical Garden II. The department is planning to introduce exotic varieties such as Gerbera and Gavioli this year.

The department has also planted 675 rose varieties in these parks.