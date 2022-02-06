‘New parcel office to come up soon at Coimbatore Railway Station’

Coimbatore

06 February 2022 18:39 IST

The Salem Division of Southern Railway will soon construct a new parcel office at the Coimbatore Railway Station, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager E. Harikrishnan here on Sunday.

On the sidelines of the inauguration of the new medical booth at the railway station, he told reporters the new building would be a three-floor complex and construction works would commence when fund allocation was finalised. “All the offices will be shifted there so that the railway station will be meant only for passengers,” he said.

The parcel office was functioning on the ground floor of the multi-level parking building behind the railway station since 2019. More passengers could be accommodated on the railway station premises as shifting the offices would clear up space, Mr. Harikrishnan added.

Advertising

Advertising

The ticket checking earnings of Salem Division was around Rs. 8.4 crore for the period of April 2021 to January 2022, he said. A total of 1,47,664 cases were registered during ticket checking against those travelling without train tickets and indulging in transfer of tickets.