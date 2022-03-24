New operation theatre inaugurated at Salem GH

A new operation theatre was inaugurated at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday.

Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy inaugurated the new facility under ENT department in presence of Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal and other senior officials at the Hospital. Dr. Valli said the ENT department at the Hospital had been functioning effectively and conducting cochlear implant surgeries for past four years. About 450 surgeries to treat mucormycosis was conducted by the department during the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.