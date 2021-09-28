Coimbatore

New office-bearers of UPASI

M.P. Cherian, Managing Director of the Cottanad Plantations Limited and The Nilambur Rubber Company Limited with head quarters in Kozhikode, Kerala, has been elected president of United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI), for 2021-2022.

Jeffry Rebello, former chairman of Karnataka Planters’ Association, has taken over as the vice-president of UPASI.

SIMA chairman

Ravi Sam, Managing Director of Adwaith Textiles, has been elected chairman of the Southern India Mills’ Association, for 2021-2022.

S.K. Sundararaman, Managing Director of Shiva Texyarn, has been elected its deputy chairman and Durai Palanisamy, Executive Director of Pallava Textiles, has been elected its vice-chairman.


