New office-bearers of TiE Coimbatore

Arjun Prakash, director of Effica Automation, has taken over as the president of TiE Coimbatore, according to a press release. A new team of office-bearers for 2024-2026 took over at the annual meeting of TiE Coimbatore held recently. Jayanthra Jayachandran, director and CEO of Angler Technologies, and Pradeep Yuvaraj, MD of Prezantim Presentation Strategy, are the vice-presidents, Gokul Dhamodharan, co-founder of Kovan Technology Labs, is the secretary, and Prashanth Subramanian, director of Quadrasystems.net is the treasurer.

Workshop held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management, Coimbatore, recently organised a two- day workshop on “Decoding Circularity Together: Training of Trainers” in partnership with Centre for Environment Education, Ahmedabad. A press release said the workshop had delegates from the textile industry presenting their unique eco-friendly practices and proposals for new projects.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham develops app to detect engineering defects

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has developed BearingVisionAI, an application to inspect mechanical products such as bearings, gears, shafts etc. Developed by the Tribology Research Group from the Tribology and Interactive Surface Research Laboratory (TRISUL) at the Chennai campus of the Institute, the app aims to make inspections faster and accurate for original equipment manufacturers, process industries, and engineering MSMEs.

Users need to upload an image of the surface to be inspected and the app identifies the type of failure and quantifies the damage in a few seconds. The app can be customised as per the requirement of the customers, a press release said.

Warehouse facility

LP Logiscience, the contract logistics and warehousing arm of the Liladhar Pasoo Group, has expanded its warehouse capabilities to Coimbatore. A press statement said it has opened 1.3 lakh sq.ft warehouse near Madukkarai offering 15,000 pallet positions.

