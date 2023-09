September 24, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A.R. Babu of Theekadir was elected president of Coimbatore Press Club for 2023-2024 at the annual meeting held on Sunday. C. Aishwarya of Puthiya Thalaimurai, and K. Thennilavan of Sun News are the vice-presidents. P.K. Muthupandi is the secretary, and P. Mariappan of News 7 Tamil is the treasurer. J. Mohan Kumar of Sun TV, and K. Kamaraj of PTI Tamil are the joint secretaries.

