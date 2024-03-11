ADVERTISEMENT

New office-bearers of CII Erode Zonal Council

March 11, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

D. Shanmugasundaram | Photo Credit:

D. Shanmugasundaram, Managing Partner, CD Technotex LLP, and G. Aravind, Partner, RKG Ghee, have been nominated as the chairman and vice-chairman respectively of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Erode Zonal Council for the year 2024-25.

A release from the CII said the announcement was made during the zone’s annual session held here recently.

G. Aravind | Photo Credit:

Mr. Shanmugasundaram, a chemical engineering graduate, completed his MBA from Cleveland State University, Ohio, USA, and returned to the country, where he began heading the production and marketing of the refined oil brand “Kamadenu” vanaspathi. He is also in charge of the company’s IT, Finance, Administration and Human Resources Departments. He also heads the group’s agriculture activities and is also a Director in Ulavan Producer Company Limited. He was the Chairman of CII - Young Indians (Yi), Erode Chapter, and was on the State Agriculture panel of the CII during the year 2017-18 and vice-chairman of CII Erode Zone for the year 2023-24.

Mr. Aravind, a computer science graduate, began his journey at RKG by spearheading the introduction of a distribution system in marketing and overseeing all raw material procurement operations. Beyond his corporate endeavours, he actively engages in corporate social responsibility initiatives, serving as an executive trustee of Rotary Medical Hospital and Trust.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US