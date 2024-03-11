New office-bearers of CII Erode Zonal Council

March 11, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - ERODE

D. Shanmugasundaram, Managing Partner, CD Technotex LLP, and G. Aravind, Partner, RKG Ghee, have been nominated as the chairman and vice-chairman respectively of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Erode Zonal Council for the year 2024-25.

A release from the CII said the announcement was made during the zone’s annual session held here recently.

Mr. Shanmugasundaram, a chemical engineering graduate, completed his MBA from Cleveland State University, Ohio, USA, and returned to the country, where he began heading the production and marketing of the refined oil brand “Kamadenu” vanaspathi. He is also in charge of the company’s IT, Finance, Administration and Human Resources Departments. He also heads the group’s agriculture activities and is also a Director in Ulavan Producer Company Limited. He was the Chairman of CII - Young Indians (Yi), Erode Chapter, and was on the State Agriculture panel of the CII during the year 2017-18 and vice-chairman of CII Erode Zone for the year 2023-24.

Mr. Aravind, a computer science graduate, began his journey at RKG by spearheading the introduction of a distribution system in marketing and overseeing all raw material procurement operations. Beyond his corporate endeavours, he actively engages in corporate social responsibility initiatives, serving as an executive trustee of Rotary Medical Hospital and Trust.

