New office- bearers for Young Indians Salem chapter

22 December 2021 17:50 IST

The new office-bearers of CII-Young Indians Salem chapter assumed charge here recently.

According to a release, S.S.Senthil Rajan has been appointed as the Chair of Yi - Salem Chapter for the year 2022. In 2021, he served the chapter as Co-Chair. Mr. Rajan is the Director of Mercury's Scientific Chemicals Industries.

Nagalakshmi.V has been appointed as the Co-Chair of the chapter. Ms. Nagalakshmi is the founder of Thyai Foundation and a life skills expert.

