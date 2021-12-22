CoimbatoreSalem 22 December 2021 17:50 IST
Comments
New office- bearers for Young Indians Salem chapter
Updated: 22 December 2021 17:50 IST
The new office-bearers of CII-Young Indians Salem chapter assumed charge here recently.
According to a release, S.S.Senthil Rajan has been appointed as the Chair of Yi - Salem Chapter for the year 2022. In 2021, he served the chapter as Co-Chair. Mr. Rajan is the Director of Mercury's Scientific Chemicals Industries.
Nagalakshmi.V has been appointed as the Co-Chair of the chapter. Ms. Nagalakshmi is the founder of Thyai Foundation and a life skills expert.
More In Coimbatore
Read more...