New office bearers appointed for Young Indians Erode Chapter

December 19, 2022 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

Gomathi Srikalyan, Proprietor, Sri Kalyan Export Private Limited, and M. Saravanan, founder of Manis Creations, have been appointed as the chairperson and vice-chairman respectively of the CII - Young Indians (Yi) Erode chapter for the year 2023.

A release from the CII said that the announcement was made during the annual meeting held here on Sunday.

Ms .Gomathi Srikalyan has completed Master’s in Computer Science and is involved in family business and owned a domestic baby brand for the past 12 years. She was the co-chairperson of Yi Erode during the year 2022 and headed different verticals in the past in Yi Erode.

Mr. Saravanan belongs to a business family and is the third-generation entrepreneur. He is currently running his own business and is the founder of his company Manis Creations that is involved in making cotton bags. He was heading the entrepreneurship vertical of Yi, Erode. He has been involved in various initiatives of Yi, especially taking the idea of entrepreneurship to the student community.

The swearing-in ceremony was held during which Dilip Krishna, national vice chairman, Young Indians and founder and Chief Executive Officer, Carpediem (India), announced their appointment. Shankar Vanavarayar, Past National Chair, Young Indians and vice chairman, CII Tamil Nadu and Executive Director, ABT Industries Limited delivered the special address.