New machine for sample testing to be commissioned at Perundurai hospital

29 October 2020 23:49 IST

ERODE

Testing of samples drawn from suspected COVID-19 patients will be reduced from the present five hours to 20 minutes once the Automated RNA extraction machine is commissioned at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai here.

Advertising

Advertising

Currently, the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) sample test is done which is taking four to five hours for a sample.

So far, 2,06,562 swab samples were tested and a total of 10,015 positive cases were reported. The new machine analyses the samples with minimal human intervention and test results will be known in 20 minutes. “The machine can run 32 samples at a time and can take input of various sample types like plasma, tissue and swab”, said a health department official.

Testing can be done with minimal supervision and reduced human effort and sample testing can be increased when the machine is connected to a network, said the official.

Samples drawn from the five Urban Primary Health Centres in corporation limits, district headquarters hospital, and government and taluk hospitals are taken to the laboratory at Perundurai hospital for testing. On an average, 800 to 900 samples are tested under RT-PCR now and 400 to 450 samples can be tested everyday with the extraction machine. The State government has provided the compact machine that will be commissioned in a few days.