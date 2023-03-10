New M-sand policy expected to speed up licence issuing process, says industry

March 10, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The new M-sand policy unveiled by the State government on Thursday is expected to speed up the process of issuing licences and approvals to M-sand units and quarry owners, said K. Chinnasamy, State president of Stone Quarry and Crusher Owners’ Association.

Quarry and crusher owners waited for even two or three years to renew the licences. The new policy envisaged a portal, bringing together three departments. This would benefit the M-sand industry. If the licences and approvals were given on time, illegal activities would reduce, he said.

The State had nearly 1,000 M-sand producers and almost 700 of them would meet the norms listed in the policy immediately. The State now produced enough M-sand to meet its needs and the norms would not increase the cost of the sand.

The larger producers already had in-house testing facilities and the other units would also set up the labs. The Association would support them too, he said. The M-sand produced now was of high quality and meeting the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) quality norms would not be an issue. Further, nearly 50 % of the PWD contractors had their own M-sand units. Hence, supply for government contracts would continue without any disruption, he said.