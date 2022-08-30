New Intercity Express train between Coimbatore and Madurai from September 1

The Southern Railway has launched a new direct train service between Madurai and Coimbatore on Tuesday, which will run every day effectively from September 1.

The department combined two Unreserved Express Special trains — between Madurai and Palani (Train No.06480/06479) and Palani and Coimbatore (06462/06463) to a single intercity express via Vadipatti, Dindigul, Palani and Podnur.

The train 16722 will depart Madurai at 7:25 a.m. starting September 1 and arrive in Coimbatore at 12.45 p.m. the same day.

The train 16721 will leave Coimbatore at 2:05 p.m. starting September 1 and reach Madurai at 7:35 p.m. the same day.

There are 12 general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van — total 14 coaches for passengers in this train. The stoppages are: Kudalnagar, Samayanallur, Sholavandan, Vadippatti, Kodaikkanal Road, Ambaturai, Dindigul Jn, Akkaraipattil, Oddanchatram, Chatrappatti, Palani, Pushpattur, Madathukulam (H), Maivadi Road, Udumalpet, Gomangalam, Pollachi Jn, Kinathukadavu, Podanur and Coimbatore Junction.

Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee said 85℅ booking of train tickets was done online on Tuesday.