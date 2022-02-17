New initiative to minimise problematic human-animal interactions in Kotagiri

The Keystone Foundation, an NGO in Kotagiri, has received the support of the IUCN – Save Our Species (SOS) and Segré Foundation to pre-empt and minimise problematic human-wildlife interactions in three settlements around Kotagiri town.

In a statement, the Keystone Foundation said that “human-wildlife interactions in the Nilgiris are increasingly being reported in the media and shared widely on social media platforms. People are also of the opinion that these interactions have increased over the years. Sharing spaces with animals is a way of life for many in urban and rural India.”

The statement went on to add that urban centres and human settlement areas bordering forests, open wells and wetlands have reported the presence of various wild animals. Presence of large carnivores and herbivores very close to residences has led to an escalation in interactions, and there has also been loss of life to people.

“The approach to tackle the situation will be community-based using action research and effective communication to foster a better understanding of wildlife. With Keystone Foundation’s experience in the area, we have identified that poorly managed waste dump yards, spread of invasive plants, poor lighting inside residential areas and lack of proper toilets leads to unexpected encounters with Indian gaur, sloth bears, wild boar and leopards in these areas. The project aims to build awareness and alert people through an early warning system. It will also support the Forest Department through necessary equipment and training. The project will also foster more collaboration between role players and stakeholders to aid in scientific management of conflict situations, minimizing losses to humans and wildlife,” said Anita Varghese, Director and Project head – Biodiversity Conservation at Keystone Foundation.