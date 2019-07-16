New initiative to improve door-to-door waste collection

For the last couple of days, Coimbatore Corporation has started monitoring the movement of a thrash collection vehicle that moves around a part of Kavundamplayam (Ward 9) to improve door-to-door waste collection.

A few Health Wing officials are tracking the movement of the vehicle that goes around Peons' Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Meenakshi Nagar, Navalar Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar to ensure that the driver and conservancy worker attached to the vehicle collect wet waste from each of the 632 houses, say the civic body officials.

Though the vehicle is fitted with a tracking system, the driver has to scan quick response codes that the Corporation has pasted in the aforementioned areas to relay the message that the worker and he are covering all the streets, says Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath. In the back-end the Corporation has prepared a route map with houses on each of the streets in the chosen areas and also estimated the time taken to complete collecting waste and quantity of waste to be collected.

The Corporation launched the initiative to step up door-to-door collection of waste in segregated fashion. As a first step, it has fixed a mike and speaker to the vehicle to inform the residents of the initiative and ask them to segregate waste and handover only wet waste to the worker, says Sanitary Officer K.V. Thirumal, who is one among the team of officials supervising the new imitative.

The Corporation has estimated that the 632 households generate 450 – 480 kg wet waste a day. It is taking the waste to the newly commissioned micro composting plant in the old dump yard in Kavundampalayam, where it will process the waste to manure. Once the Corporation perfects the system, in about a month, it will extend it to other areas in the city, Mr. Jatavath says. The officials say that if the residents do not cooperate, the Corporation will encourage them to do so and if they continue to mix the waste, the civic body may think of imposing fine.