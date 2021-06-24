New initiative launched in Erode to prevent crime against women, children

Thirty-four panels formed to educate the public

With crime against children and women increasing in the district in the past two years, particularly during COVID-19 pandemic, the district police have formed 32 committees under an initiative, Kakkum Karangal, through which the teams would visit the places where crime occurs frequently and educate the public to prevent further happenings.

R. Sudhakar, Inspector General of Police, West Zone, launched the initiative here on Thursday in the presence of M.S. Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore Range and V. Sasi Mohan, Superintendent of Police, Erode district .

Mr. Sudhakar said that child marriages, crime against children including sexual assault and harassment and crime against women continue to be reported in the district despite taking immediate action. Hence, committees were formed to educate the public and prevent further crime against women and children, he added. The committee is headed by Additional Superintendent of Police, Special Wing for Crime Against Women and Children, and comprises Inspector of Police from All Women Police Stations, women police personnel, Childline officers, Child Protection Unit officials and volunteers from the respective areas.

Members of Kakkum Karangal would identify places where crime against women and children are frequently happening and would visit the places and take necessary steps to prevent further crime activities. “Members would create awareness on the ill-effects of child marriage and explain various law that initiates action against persons for performing it”, Mr. Sudhakar said. Provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, pave way for even capital punishment for the accused. Hence, it would be explained to the public and sufficient warning would be issued, he added.

If any children are found in distress, the public can alert Childline 1098 or the police control room at 100. Also, they can contact Whatsapp number 96552-20100, he added.