New initiative by rural police

COIMBATORE

01 November 2020 00:15 IST

Contacting the police control room by dialling 100 and telephoning the nearest station are the commonest practice followed by people to reach the police in a distress situation.

In addition to these, Coimbatore District (Rural) Police are now providing the mobile numbers of the officers in charge of the night rounds in each of the five police sub-divisions through social media on a daily basis.

Advertising

Advertising

The initiative started by Superintendent of police Ara. Arularasu has received wide welcome from people who follow Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube accounts of Coimbatore District Police.

According to Mr. Arularasu, mobile phone numbers of the night round officers in the five sub-divisions are posted in the four social media pages every day evening.

“The officers in charge of the sub-divisions will be active at night. They can be contacted for immediate access to the police in case of an emergency,” he said.

Upon receiving calls regarding an emergency, the night round officers will alert the respective police station immediately.

Through the initiative, the rural police are also expecting to improve their response time in distress situations.

Including three All Women Police Stations at Thudiyalur, Pollachi and Perur, there are 37 police stations under the five sub-divisions namely Periyanaickenpalayam, Perur, Karumathampatty, Pollachi and Valparai.

The daily updates shared in social media also mentions the names of police stations that come under each sub-division for easy understanding of the public.

In addition, control room numbers 94981-81212 / 0422-2302732 and WhatsApp number 77081-00100 of the rural police are also shared in the daily updates.