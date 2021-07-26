New initiative by nature enthusiasts

SALEM

26 July 2021 00:08 IST

Nature enthusiasts in Salem are collecting saplings of fruit-bearing trees sprouted in unattended places to protect them by planting the saplings at other areas and ensuring better maintenance.

Members of Salem Nature Club have started collecting saplings of fruit-bearing trees like Jamun, Neem, Fig and other varieties which would have sprouted on roadsides or in vacant lands and lying unattended. The nature enthusiasts are collecting the saplings and planting them at Yercaud foothills by ensuring regular maintenance for the plants.

Advertising

Advertising

V. Gokul, a member of the organisation said that usually such saplings wilt due to lack of proper maintenance or it is removed during construction works. The programme was launched as a move to protect such saplings and it would also provide food for monkeys and other animals at the Yercaud foothills.

Public can contact the organisation on 9486317755 to alert them about the presence of such saplings. The organisation collected and planted 60 saplings on Sunday.