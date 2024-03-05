New immigration law will attract skilled workforce from India, says German Minister

March 05, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The new immigration law of Germany that came into effect a few days ago will be attractive for skilled workforce in India who want to work in Germany, said Martin Dulig, Saxon State Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour and Transport.

According to him, the shortage of skilled workforce in Germany is estimated to be four million, including four lakhs in Saxony alone. The new law allows immigrants to bring their families. In Saxony, there are kindergartens for children of skilled women workers and hence the region has a high number of women workers.

There are several pre-requisites for the immigrants to integrate with German systems. This includes expediting visas and recognising skill certificates from India. “In tandem with the new law, we have the changes made to ease conditions to get German citizenship,” he added.

Mr. Dulig, who is leading a 35-member delegation to Coimbatore and Chennai for about a week, said German industries are looking at ways to strengthen relationships with industries in Tamil Nadu. Saxony and Tamil Nadu have an industrial set up that is strong in SMEs, mechanical engineering, and automobile sector and can complement each other. India has a young population and German industries are looking for skilled workers, he said about the scope for partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saxony is looking for long-term, stable relationship with industries and businesses here and the delegation is looking at deepening the contacts between India and Saxony on a political, economic, and scientific level, he added.

Michaela Kuchler, Consul General of Germany in Chennai, was also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.