New IG west zone, DIG Coimbatore range

In a shuffle, the State government on Wednesday posted R. Sudhakar as the Inspector General of Police, west one. He was serving as the Deputy Inspector General (IG) of Police, Madurai range, prior to the new post.

Mr. Sudhakar will replace A. Amalraj who has been posted as the IG west zone on April 1 after the Election Commission of India ordered the transfer of R. Dhinakaran who had been holding the post.

In another shuffle, M.S. Muthusamy has been posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Coimbatore range. He was serving as DIG of Dindigul range. Mr. Muthusamy will replace K.S. Narenthiran Nayar who has been posted as the DIG/Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, South, Greater Chennai Police.

The government also posted Inspector General of Police V. Vanitha as the new Tiruppur City Commissioner of Police and ordered the transfer of Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal on Wednesday.

Ms. Vanitha, who was serving as the Inspector General of Police, Railways, in Chennai has been posted in the place of G. Karthikeyan. Mr. Karthikeyan has now been posted as the Member Secretary of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mittal was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police – Mylapore under the Greater Chennai Police and the new Superintendent of Police for Tiruppur district was not announced on Wednesday.

Najmul Hoda, Inspector General of Police/Chief Vigilance Officer, Tamil Nadu News Print and Papers Limited, Karur, has been posted as IGP/Commissioner of Police, Salem City in place of Santosh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Salem City, who has been transferred as Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police, Chennai.

S. Deepa Ganiger, Superintendent of Police, Salem District, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, Greater Chennai Police, Chennai. Her successor is yet to be announced.

Pradip Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Salem Range, Salem, has been promoted as Inspector General of Police and posted as IGP/Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Greater Chennai Police, Chennai.

S. Murugan, Inspector General of Police, Modernisation, Chennai, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Special Task Force, Erode, in the existing vacancy by downgrading the post of Additional Director General of Police, STF, Erode.